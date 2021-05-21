Local outdoors store strikes deal with Walmart, lures to be sold in store starting next weekend

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Memorial Day weekend, the veteran-owned TomBob Outdoors lures will be found in more than 200 Walmart’s across the country.

CEO Tim Smith says it’s been a long journey to reach this point, and says his never quit attitude has been with him since his days in the service, when he worked as a power plant operator in the United States Navy.

“There’s no, ‘we’ll fix it later,’ you have to have it done now,” Smith said. “One thing you learn in the military, never quit. Always be prepared, never quit, always get the job done.”

TomBob Outdoors has grown to selling 20-30,000 lures per year, and Smith expects that number will explode starting next weekend.

They were one of 4,500 companies to apply to have their products sold in stores. Then, in October — were chosen to be one of 850 to pitch their products to the company. And finally, one of a select few to have their products sold in Walmart stores immediately.

This amazing accomplishment will do wonders for business, but Smith does admit, when the time came to pitch his company to Walmart buyers, he was anxious.

“It is very nerve wracking when all your years of work come down to one 30 minute meeting,” he said.

This is part of Walmart’s initiative to commit $350 million on American made products. To help create more than 750,000 new jobs across the country.

Being chosen means massive exposure for Smith’s product, which he says people in the area, who have used his lures for years, have been looking for.

“They constantly were asking why isn’t this in a bigger store? Why can’t the rest of the country find it?” Smith said.

Soon they will. The lures will be sold in stores everywhere. You’ll be able to find them in: Tennessee, Florida and Texas to name a few.

Locally, they will be in six Pa. locations. As for Central Pa., they can be found in DuBois, Huntingdon and Saint Marys Walmart’s.