Local organization to provide fresh produce for older adults

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) announced that they have partnered with two regional organizations to provide fresh produce to local older adults.

The agency is partnering with Farm to Table Buy Local and Who Cooks for You Farm. This is a grant-funded program that supplies boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. These products are then packaged into family-sized boxes and are distributed to food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other nonprofits.

The CCAAA will receive a shipment of pre-packaged fresh produce boxes each week through the end of August 2020. Each box contains approximately $15 worth of fresh local produce and the variety will change weekly.

The boxes will be available for pickup only and the sites will change each week. Any older adult interested in receiving fresh produce through the free program should contact the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.