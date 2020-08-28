Local organization holds rally outside of Rep. Joyce’s office

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — “Out to lunch and out of touch” was the rallying cry of the Altoona Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First PA.



Members rallied outside representative John Joyce’s office on Friday to speak out against Congress’ failure to pass a COVID-19 relief bill before taking recess.

The organization has nine chapters representing 17 counties across the state.



Organizers expressed their frustrations, adding that the nation also faces heightened racial tensions in addition to the pandemic.

“This is not the time for them to take a vacation. They work for us, they need to be here representing us,” said Jennina Gorman, a member of Put People First PA. “And until we get some relief, they shouldn’t be on vacation.”

“Unemployment is up, the rent is due, and evictions are hurting families and causing widespread economic devastation in our district. Poor and working-class families in Altoona can’t wait another month for Congress to take action,” Gorman continued.

The organization said they reached out to Joyce’s office and have not heard back.