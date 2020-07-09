Local organization helping kids beat the heat

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area organization aimed at providing kindness for kids is helping children in Huntingdon County beat the heat this summer.

The Heart of JCo is paying for a pool pass for any child wanting to spend the day at the Isett Community Swimming Pool, but their parents might not be able to afford it.

We’re also told the group will do memberships if there are a number of kids in the family that will be using the pool often throughout the summer.

You can get passes ahead of time by contacting the organization or you can go to the pool and talk to one of the managers.

The Heart of JCo is also providing one window AC unit or two fans for any family in need who has children and no AC.

You can contact the organization on Facebook or by emailing theheartofjco@gmail.com.