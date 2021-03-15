Local OBGYN to be honored during Pennsylvania Female Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A local OBGYN has been selected to be honored by Governor Tom Wolf and the First Lady during the Pennsylvania Female Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony.

On March 30 at 11 a.m., Dr. Sabrina Whitehurst will be recognized not only for her service in the community at Geisinger Hospital, but for her service to our country.

Serving in the U.S. Armed Forces for a total of 10 years, Dr. Whitehurst says she knew she wanted to help deliver babies at the age of 12, after witnessing her mom have several miscarriages.

“Joining the military you’re doing it to help others, to protect your country, to do something not for yourself, but outside of yourself. Just a willingness to do better for your country and for that to be acknowledged by the state of Pennsylvania, it was very humbling and just a privilege within itself,” said Dr. Whitehurst.

The deadline to RSVP to the virtual event is March 16.