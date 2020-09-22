Local nonprofit receives pontoon boat donation

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friends of Raystown Lake now have their very own pontoon boat after a donation by Energy Transfer after completing a pipeline project in the area.



According to Energy Transfer’s lead specialist in public affairs Chris Koop, it was their way of extending their thanks and giving the boat to an organization that needs it more.

“We understand that they have an ongoing obligation to keep the lake clean, to keep it in a good condition for the public and for the region, and so we thought it made perfect sense for it to find a home here with friends at Raystown Lake,” Koop said.