Local nonprofit raises money for boy with leukemia

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local six-year-old boy from Warriors Mark is battling leukemia.

“He’s a strong boy and and he’s proven himself time and time again,” his mom Jill Lewis said.

Liam Wirtner was diagnosed with ALL just before his fourth birthday.

He has a rare genetic mutation to put him at high risk, so even though he is strong he still has bad side effects from the chemo.

“Seizure, a lot of hospitilizations, right now they are going back and fourth on when to stop treatment,” Lewis said.

Liam still has a ways to go before he is cancer-free. He is currently going to chemotherapy in Pittsburgh at the UPMC children’s hospital.

A local nonprofit is doing what they can to make it easier on Liam and his family. The Samaritans Promise helps local residents of the community.

Co-founder, Tom Templeton, is currently raising money for the family.

“The needs of the family are just to survive, just to get along, I cant imagine what they go through every day,” Templeton said.

The samaritans promise is focusing on raising money for Liam and his family and appreciates any help the community can give.

His family asks you to keep them in your prayers.

Anyone who is interested in making a donation can do so via the following address:

Samaritans Promise

C/O Sickler, Tarpy and Assocs.

P.O. Box 12

Tyrone, Pa. 16686