Local nonprofit looks to donate adaptive bikes to veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An organization helping Americans with disabilities lead an active lifestyle is currently looking to help some local veterans.

AMBUCS is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence for over 100 years. They collaborate with physical therapists and provide “Amtryke” adaptive bikes.

The Amtrykes are provided to residents of all ages at no cost. The AMBUCS chapter in Altoona serves the entire WTAJ viewing area.

With many free bikes currently available, two of them have been earmarked for veterans.

John Lloyd of AMBUCS Altoona described the process for making sure the hand and foot pedals are the right fit.

“We’ll have therapists measure them, match up the right trike to them. The trikes are provided at no cost with fundraising and grants,” he said.

Llloyd started with AMBUCS 42 years ago. He noted how the experience is really rewarding since this is a chance for people to ride a bike with their peers and friends.

Kathy Storm, another volunteer for AMBUCS Altoona, said that the first time she saw someone get a trike, she cried.

“She was 18, never on a bike,” Storm said. “It’s a great feeling, a good feeling, a great thing we do with our club.”

After this experience 11 years ago, Storm said that she was immediately hooked on helping people this way.

To get in touch with the organization, contact Michelle Lloyd at 814-695-6753.