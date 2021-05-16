Zumbathon fundraiser for family who lost their child to cancer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After an 11-year-old girl lost her life to brain cancer a local fitness studio is dancing in her honor.

The Groove Fitness Studio held a Dancing for Kaylee Zumbathon Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm at the Roundhouse Harley-Davidson in Duncansville.

Along with dancing, the event had face painting, raffles, and vendors.

And even with the rainy weather, there was a great turnout of community members who share Kaylee Kruise’s love for dance.

“She loved to dance, she did Zumba, and she just loved to dance so we are raising money and dancing for her today,” Groove Fitness Studio Instructor Lindsay Vandevander said.

“I feel really good about it, I feel like we are really helping this family, they’re a very nice family, and it’s fun to be out here and know you are doing some good,” Participant Diana Horten said.

All profits from the event will be given to the family and a donation will be made to the Brian Morden Foundation in Kaylee’s honor.