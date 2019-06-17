NASHVILLE, TN (WTAJ) — A zoo in Nashville, Tennessee wants to help kids learn more about animals and make the zoo more interactive.
They invented a scavenger hunt app.
Using the app, kids can go on a quest to find specific animals.
They are then asked to use the exhibit signs to answer questions about that animal.
Once they complete each portion of the scavenger hunt, the app generates a picture of their new furry friend for them to snap a photo with.
Zoo scavenger hunt
