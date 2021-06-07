Zoning changes allow for gymnastics academy to move to Patton Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Local families are celebrating with cartwheels, after recent zoning changes cleared the way for a gymnastics academy to move to Patton Township.

Phoenix Academy of Performing Arts of Pennsylvania will be moving into a property on Industrial Drive that township supervisors say has been vacant for the last several years.

Coach Finda Reichert says the new space will not only benefit kids in their athletic careers, but the area economically as well.

“From Lowe’s and Home Depot, to Autos, and everyone loves Wegman’s, I mean come on. So it’s a multipurpose area and I think is the perfect location to zip on and off,” said Reichert.

According to Reichert, dedicated gymnasts come to them from far and wide.

“They come from Montoursville, they come from Penns Valley, they come from Bellefonte and right in State College. It’s a great location to not only re-center us, but to grow,” said Reichert.

The relocation comes after the owners of Nittany Gymnastics retired and sold their building last year.

