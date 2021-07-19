‘Zero tolerance’: State police continue to enforce Move Over Law

(WTAJ) — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A (Cambria, Somerset, Westmoreland and Indiana County) will participate in the “6-State Trooper Project” starting Monday, July, 19 and ending Saturday, July 24.
Troopers will be enforcing a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach for drivers who fails to follow the Move Over Law. This law requires that all vehicles approaching an emergency response area pass in a lane not adjacent to the area. If passing in a safe manner is not possible, drivers are asked to pass at a speed no more than 20 miles per hour.
In an ongoing effort to prevent crashes and save lives, troopers will also be watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated drivers. Troop A will be enforcing the following Vehicle Code violations:
- Title 75, Section 1621 – Texting While Driving
- Title 75, Section 1622 – Handheld Mobile Telephone
- Title 75, Section 3314 – Prohibiting Use of Hearing Impairment Devices
- Title 75, Section 3316 – Prohibiting Text-based Communications
- Title 75, Section 3714 – Careless Driving
- Title 75, Section 3736 – Reckless Driving
- Title 75, Section 4527 – Image Display Device
The “6-State Trooper Project” is in collaboration with Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.