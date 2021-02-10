Zachary Bloom announces candidacy for Clearfield County Controller

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Water Authority crews have been working to repair an early morning water break in the downtown area of the city. The break happened on the sidewalk towards the entrance of the main parking garage of the Altoona Transportation Center and the post office on 11th and 10th avenue. The break was reported around 5:30 a.m. this morning.

This video was sent to us by a business owner who was coming in to work for the morning. Evan Kephart, owner of The Prophet's Melt Shop in Altoona was shocked to see the streets flooding in front of his shop. He says the Altoona Water Authority tells him, he may not have water for the day meaning he may not be able to open his doors.