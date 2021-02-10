Zachary Bloom announces candidacy for Clearfield County Controller

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Current Houtzdale borough council member Zachary Bloom announced his candidacy for Clearfield County Controller Wednesday.
Bloom proudly offers balanced budgets, no increase in taxes and is has written around $60,000 worth of grants for the Houtzdale area. According to a statement release, he aspires to create a controller department that works for all areas of the county, restoring integrity and ethical behavior as well as modernizing.
Bloom graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a Minor degree in Political Science.