YouTube series to premiere history of hidden gem places in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)–The hidden gems of Centre County history are coming to life after a new video series, “Hidden Happy Valley” premiered on YouTube.

The first episode in the series aired June 26, featuring lesser-known locations within the region. The series was made possible through collaboration between several organizations and local historians

School Centre Region Library and Centre County Library & Historical Museum joined forces with the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Local Historia to create the short series to give viewers a glimpse into not-well-known history from places in Philipsburg, Boalsburg and Black Moshannon. The exact location of these places will remain a secret in order to surprise viewers.

“Hidden Happy Valley is all about highlighting some of the fascinating historical and cultural sites that we have right here in Centre County, and encouraging our neighbors as well as out-of-town visitors to connect with those places,” said Robbin Degeratu, administrative director for the Centre County Library & Historical Museum. “We’re excited to partner with other organizations that value learning, tourism, and connecting with history and culture.”

One episode will be released each month with episode two set to premiere July 24 and the final episode set to premiere August 28.