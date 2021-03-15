Youth Service Bureau opens pre-teen program

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Youth Service Bureau recognized a need in the community, as their pre-teens struggled to find their place between children’s services and teenage youth groups.

In an effort to help them navigate the beginnings of their teenage years and the start of high school, they organized a group specifically for those ages 11 to 14.

The group will meet every other Thursday at the Bellefonte Youth Center. At their first meeting last week, they had introductions, set ground rules, and planned for future activities.

“We often do activities that are fun, but yet they have purpose,” said Denise McCann, vice president of programming at the Youth Service Bureau. “We want kids to have good decision making skills and be able to manage their emotions, so a lot of the activities we do have that as a theme or a learning outcome.”

They are currently accepting new members for the pre-teen program, and those interested can email mholsinger@ccysb.com.