Youth mission trip making a difference in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Team Effort, a youth mission trip, is holding their 28th summer program in Altoona.

That means middle and high school students from all over the United States are in the area making a difference.

Team Efforts 8 week-long program started the first week of June and will go until the last week of July, about 600 students from all over are each spending a week at this camp-style mission trip.

“We are just here to serve and be a light in the community and be something because everybody needs hope and it’s awesome we can do that in Altoona this year,” Altoona Team Effort Camp Director Rachel Boulanger said.

“Everybody always asks us how do you get kids to serve, how do you get kids to do this kind of stuff, and we just put it out there, and it’s great how they have responded,” Boulanger said.

Many found out about the group trip through their church and said they want to be a part of making a difference.

“Every day it’s something different and we can help a different person out,” Team Effort Volunteer Miles Hoffman said.

There are a few different jobs…

“Yesterday I was working at a cemetery cleaning up some branches and around some tombstones,” Hoffman said.

“We started cleaning off parts of his house and yarding,” Team Effort Volunteer Owen Capaldi said.

But all try and teach valuable lessons…

“It’s a great opportunity because all of us, we are so fortunate, so it feels great to help people out that aren’t so fortunate,” Capaldi said.

With a common goal in mind…

“It’s just amazing, every year the homeowners are always so nice and always so appreciative and it’s just nice to see how bright we can make their days and how bright we can make their lives,” Team Effort Volunteer Jason de Mets said.