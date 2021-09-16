You’re Hired! CareerLink holds hiring event in Centre County

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania CareerLink will be holding another hiring event with multiple companies that are looking for you to join their team.

The event will take place in Bellefonte Friday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s free to attend and CareerLink is urging attendees to schedule an appointment before Sept. 24 to update get a chance to update their resumes.

WHAT: Pennsylvania CareerLink Hiring Event

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 24 – 10 a.m. to Noon

WHERE: 240 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, Pa. 16823

WHO: You!

Companies such as CATA, State College Area School District, Goodwill, and State College Borough will be at the event.

For more information, or to set up an appointment to work on that resume, you can call CareerLink at 8140548-7587.