‘You’re going to die today’ Altoona man re-arrested after woman escapes house, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is back behind bars after allegedly strangling and abusing a woman and her baby while he was out on bail for abusing them back in September.

Jeremy Wyatt, 36, was arrested when police arrived at the 1100 block of 17th Avenue just before 5 p.m. Saturday to find a woman in just a towel and a light shirt, later finding out she ran from the shower to escape Wyatt.

While talking to the woman, police say that Wyatt tried to run from police and was finally detained and placed under arrest. Before being taken to Altoona Police Department, he attempted to kick open the doors to the police cruiser until an officer had to pepper spray him. Once taken from the scene, police were able to speak further with the victim.

She related that she was getting ready to go out and told Wyatt he needs to get ready when Wyatt stood up with the baby and dropped them from his arms to the ground. He lunged at the woman, yelling at her, before strangling her and telling her “you’re going to die today.” She told police he let go seconds before she was about to blackout.

The abuse continued most of Saturday from about 10 a.m., she said, and he would place his hand over the mouth and nose of the baby, preventing them from breathing.

According to court documents, police were able to photograph welts, redness and bruising all over the woman’s body, including her neck and face. They also noted the house was in disarray with tables moved and chairs laying around and also a baseball bat next to a small hole in the wall where the woman claimed he tried to swing and hit her.

While at the Altoona Police Department, police say that Wyatt continued to be belligerent and splashed toilet water everywhere while smearing feces all over the cameras while naked.

Wyatt is now facing more than 20 felony and misdemeanor charges. According to court papers, bail was denied citing him being a flight risk and/or threat to the community and that he was already out on bail for a similar crime in Sept. He’s now housed in the Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 22.