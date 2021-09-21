‘You’re going to die:’ Man threatened lives with explosives, police report

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton man is in custody after allegedly stalking multiple people in his car and shouting threatening profanities toward them with an explosive device in his car.

Bradly Strayer, 39, is charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and stalking. Strayer is also charged with a felony county of risking catastrophe and weapons of mass destruction.

On Sept. 17, state police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Branch Street, Bedford County for a passenger who was blocking the entrance to a building. En route to the building, responding troopers were informed that the vehicle blocking the entryway was also causing disturbances through the Saxton Borough that morning, according to police.

Earlier in the day, Strayer, driving a blue Mazda, was seen by witnesses driving into the Six Mile Fire Hall yelling “do you have any fears” followed by “you’re going to die,” to a woman in the parking lot. Strayer followed the woman throughout the day and continued to threaten and yell profanities in her direction, according to the charges filed.

Strayer continued to stalk and yell profanities at two additional women throughout the day, police said.

A search warrant on Strayer’s vehicle revealed a backpack with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as well as baggie’s containing marijuana and a wrist strap that had been modified with a knife, according to the affidavit.

Strayer confessed to police that the IED was made by himself and he admitted to following and stalking multiple women.

Strayer’s bail is set at $100,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.