Your pet can be in the 2020 Central PA Humane Society pet calendar

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you have a dog, cat, guinea pig, or even a bunny, you can submit your furry friend into the Central PA Humane Society‘s pet calendar for 2020.

It’s $5 to register your pet and $1 to vote.

The top twelve photos with the most votes will be represented in the calendar.

The Outreach Director for the shelter, Becky Felton, says they hold a lot of fundraisers year-round.

She says the pet calendar is especially fun because of the friendly competition it brings

“1,800 animals per year is a lot, and when you put mandatory vaccinations on every one of those animals that come through our door that is approximately $200,000 dollars per year, so right off the bat we know somehow we have to come up with this money,” says Felton.

If you would like to enter your pet you have until August 22nd.