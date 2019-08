ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – Brad Shaffer, 18 year old owner of “Shaffer’s Suds to Go” started his business through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (Y.E.A) at the Blair County Chamber of Commerce.

President and CEO of the BCCC, Joe Hurd, says that he noticed there weren’t many high schools teaching on business, so he founded this local chapter of the national program.

Y.E.A starts in October for students 11 through 18 years old. To learn more, visit the chamber website.