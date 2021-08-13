Young entrepreneur opens boutique in Duncansville aiming to serve all women

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — A young female entrepreneur is following her dreams, with her very own boutique, Willow Branch, opening Saturday!

20-year-old store owner, Abigail Barroner, said it’s more than just clothes and jewelry, but hopes her store will make all women feel beautiful, at every age, size, and price range.

“I just can’t wait to show everybody how inclusive my brand is and all of the wonderful things that I have for everybody,” Abigail said.

A brand that hopes to bring all women up, but there was a lot that went in behind the scenes to make this possible.

“Researching companies who she wants to support with her dollars, if they have a mission, I know some of the vegan purses she has in here, the proceeds go to support violence against woman, which she is super proud that they do that,” Abigail’s mom, Patricia Barroner said.

This fashionista is funding her company all by herself, so before diving in, she started her boutique online.

“As I got orders I just got a little bit bigger and a little bit bigger and then sometimes you can find craft and vendor shows where small businesses set up so I went and started setting up at those events and I got a lot of positive feedback in person, a lot of people once they touch and feel the clothes they really want them,” Abigail said.

So the idea to open a store in Duncansville was born, with her family supporting her every step of the way.

“I am incredibly proud, obviously I walk into this boutique, and I just kind of look around and I am just kind of in aw I could tear up of what she has created here,” Patricia said.

And this is just the beginning of Abigail’s journey.

“I would love to have multiple stores, I would love to start getting into designing clothes, I’ve done that a little bit but not much so I would just like to see where it goes and go from there,” Abigail said.

She is currently attending the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, so when she is at college her mom will help run the store.

The grand opening is Saturday from 10 to 4! The store is located at 533 3rd Ave in Duncansville.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.