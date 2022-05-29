CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A young boy from Clearfield County earned praise after he alerted a family member to call 911 about a house fire Friday night, where one person was trapped.

Picture of Cooper,9, via Mayor Mason Strouse

Cooper,9, was playing outside when he saw smoke coming from his neighbor’s house at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday. He then quickly told a family member who then called 911.

The Clearfield Fire Department arrived at the scene and confirmed that there was a person trapped inside the house on the third floor.

The female occupant was rescued after Chief 5, along with civilians, brought the woman down from the apartment where she was treated by Clearfield EMS. The fire was quickly extinguished by crews and most of the damage was contained only to one room.

The Clearfield Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the phone call they received about the fire was the only one and that was all thanks to Cooper’s quick actions. Mayor of Clearfield Borough Mason Strouse said also in a Facebook post that Cooper helped to save a life with his quick actions.

Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company, Hyde Fire Department Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. assisted at the scene.