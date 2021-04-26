York County man confesses to posting sex videos of ex

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A York County man faces charges in Blair County after police say he posted sex videos of his ex-girlfriend online.

Xavzier Campbell, 24, of York, is charged by Penn State Altoona police with misdemeanor counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment after a woman contacted campus police in late March to report Campbell, her ex-boyfriend, had posted a video of the two of them having sex on his Snapchat social media account, according to charges filed in the case.

Campbell is accused of splicing together footage from three instances and posting the 3-minute, 22-second video on his Snapchat private story. While the woman had been blocked from seeing the video, a friend of hers saw it and told her about it, prompting her to contact police.

Police said sex videos were found on Campbell’s cellphone, which he turned over to police at the Penn State York campus on April 8 after a search warrant was secured, and he admitted to adding the woman’s friend on Snapchat so she would see the sex video and tell the woman about them, police noted.

Campbell was charged by summons Friday and is scheduled to appear at Central Court on May 26 for a preliminary hearing.