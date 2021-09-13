York County man dead after crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead after a crash occurred in Karthus Township just before 11:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13.

The man was fatally injured after a F350 Ford pickup truck overturned into a creek off of Tipple Road, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.

The body was identified as Douglas Margash, 53, of York County, according to the coroner.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14.