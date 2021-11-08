YMCA’s Christmas parade returns to Clearfield after year hiatus

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A longstanding Christmas parade in Clearfield County is back after being canceled last year due to Covid-19. The Clearfield YMCA Clearfield Christmas Parade is set to return on December 4 at noon.

The parade will stretch along with Third St., to Cherry St, Locust, and N. 2nd St., and wrap up at the YMCA. It will be followed by a party in the gymnasium where kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Clause.

“We certainly hope a lot of people will come down. It’s a great kickoff for the downtown merchants as well as a fun time for us. And we just love seeing the kids, we have a great time with it,” said Don Herres, CEO of the Clearfield YMCA.

Herres said there is still time for those interested in entering the parade to do so. All interested parties can either call the YMCA at (814) 765-5521 for more information or stop in their offices at 21 N 2nd St in Clearfield. There is no cost to participate.