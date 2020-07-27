YMCA temporarily closes due to COVID-19 cases

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Regional YMCA in Hollidaysburg announced that they will temporarily close effective immediately after learning that individuals belonging to their location have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

YMCA officials report that it’s their understanding that the individuals were in the facility on the following dates and times:

July 20, 2020 from 6:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

July 21, 2020 from 6:45 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

July 23, 2020 from 4:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

According to the release, this closure does not pertain to the YMCA Early Learning Center.

“We understand that closing our facility may be inconvenient for you. we are working diligently to clean and disinfect our building following local health official guidelines. We will continue to work with the health department and local physicians t determine what other actions, if any, would be prudent on our part. We are treating this matter with the utmost concern, and we will continue to provide updates to the Blair County community as they become available.” The Blair Regional YMCA

It’s being reported by YMCA officials that the buiding will reopen on July 30, 2020.