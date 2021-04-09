YMCA receives $230,000 grant from 1889 Foundation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 1889 Foundation announced a $230,000 grant to the YMCA to fund several initiatives that support the foundation’s mission to improving people’s health and well-being, according to a press release.

The grant will fund the following programs:

Community-based cardiac rehabilitation. This program is open to those with heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, fibromyalgia, strokes and related conditions who would benefit from increasing their cardiovascular activity but need to be monitored.

Diabetes prevention. This program helps people with prediabetes eat healthier, increase their physical activity and lose weight to help delay or prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes.

Obesity impact. A series of programs that will help adults make better lifestyle choices and control their weight for pre-surgery.

Blood pressure self-monitoring. This program helps people with high blood pressure learn to monitor and control it.

Middle school initiative. Local at-risk youth can earn a membership at the YMCA through service, academics and program involvement.

Financial assistance scholarships. These scholarships will enable adults who are unable t afford a YMCA membership to take part in programs and fitness activities, helping to delay disease and improve social/emotional connections

These scholarships will enable adults who are unable t afford a YMCA membership to take part in programs and fitness activities, helping to delay disease and improve social/emotional connections Renovations. A new game room will be a multi-use, flexible space primarily for socialization for young adults. The area will be used for group conferences, homework/education, a cafe and future programs such as a chess club, leadership development or lifeguard/first aid training. Babysitting programs will also be offered there.



A racquetball court renovation will allow the YMCA to move group exercise programs out of the gym, which can then be used for basketball and other sports programs.

“Physical activity is a key part of maintaining and improving health,” Susan Mann, president of 1889 Foundation, said. “The YMCA offers a wide variety of accessible, affordable programs that encourage people in our region to exercise and live a healthier lifestyle.”