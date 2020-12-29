YMCA offering virtual wellness programs to stay active during pandemic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Community YMCA is now offering a virtual wellness platform for its members.

The Johnstown Y is currently working with more than two dozen other Y’s across the state to update the virtual wellness platform to include programs and classes from Y’s across the state by the end of January. There will be classes as short as 10 minutes or up to an hour and focused on older adults or those seeking high intensity.

The first 500 people to sign on their website by CLICKING HERE will get two weeks of access to try for free. They will also be adding a 3-month virtual-only membership that you can try out and then decide if you’d like to join the Y as a full member, getting access to the facility and virtual classes.

“Currently the live classes don’t include the Y’s instructors. But we expect by the end of January for there to be 50 or more live classes each day,” said Kristina Marinkovich, the Y’s Membership Director.

With thousands of classes available for all fitness levels and abilities, the new platform has something for everyone.

“We see value in the long-term when it comes to virtual offerings. We believe that once we turn the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic there will still be some individuals who simply prefer virtual fitness. However, we think many of our members will find the virtual option to be an added bonus to the many programs and in-person classes we have at our facility and in the community,” said Nicholas Ramirez of the YMCA team.

All current members of the Johnstown YMCA will have access to the virtual platform, but anyone from anywhere can join.

