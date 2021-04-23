YMCA of Centre County to host “Healthy Kids Day” this weekend

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local YMCA will be hosting Healthy Kids Day this weekend that will allow families to enjoy the outdoors.

On Saturday, the YMCA of Centre County will host a day of fun activities, which will include an aquatic obstacle course, sports, food vendors and more.

It will be free admission, with masking and social distancing required to participate.

“We believe we can still hold events and we can still be as safe as possible, families, they want to have fun and they want to get out and this is our opportunity to give back to families and give back to the community,” Jamie SanFilippo, Director of Community Outreach for the YMCA of Centre County.

The Healthy Kids Day event will happen from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.