YMCA of Centre County to hold polar bear plunge, in person & virtually

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County residents are invited to take the plunge and support their local YMCA.

This Saturday, the YMCA will host their annual polar bear plunge at Black Moshannon State Park.

The Penns Valley program center director says this will support all branches of YMCA’s in Centre County.

While in-person spots are full, you can take part virtually by raising at least $50 and sending in a video jumping into any water near you.

“I think if you tell people you’re going to jump in a body of water in December, they’re gonna give you at least 10 bucks, and all that money stays in your local YMCAs,” says Liz Toukonen, Penns Valley YMCA Program Center Director.

Virtual participants can win awards as well, such as best costume and most creative video.

Videos will be accepted until the end of December 5.