YMCA of Centre County receives 45 tons of food for anti-hunger program

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 91,585 pounds. That’s how much food the YMCA of Centre County recently received for the anti-hunger program.

The shipment includes milk, cheese, fruit, juices, and frozen meat. It’s all thanks to their partners at Walmart, the Central PA Food Bank, and Undeniably Dairy.

They’re able to store all of the items in their new, 15,000 square food distribution center, before delivering the items to the community.

“Friday… Saturday, and Sunday, 24 tons of that will already go out the door,” said Mel Curtis, director of the anti-hunger program. “These will be three really large distributions, so I think that what we’re seeing right now with the cold weather, you know, a lot of families are having to make a decision between heating their house or buying food to feed the family.”

The distributions will happen in Philipsburg, Houtzdale, and Boalsburg.