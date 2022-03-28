CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA of Centre County’s anti-hunger program serves hundreds of people at each food distribution. A new partnership with DoorDash will help them reach even more community members as the need is at an all-time high.

“This is really a breakthrough for us,” said Mel Curtis, anti-hunger director for the YMCA of Centre County.

Through this partnership, Curtis said they can deliver food and essential items to those who may not be able to attend a distribution event in-person.

“One of the things that we’re seeing today is there’s a lot more people who are homebound or who do have transportation that we can use this service with,” said Curtis. “It’s going to allow us to reach more families, more seniors. We are seeing an unbelievable influx of seniors that are in need of food right now.”

Previously, the YMCA relied on staff and volunteers to make deliveries.

“It’s getting harder,” said Curtis. “With the rising cost of gasoline, it’s getting much harder for the volunteers to do it, to make extra trips and things like that.”

Curtis said working with DoorDash will free some helping hands to work on more projects.

“We do need to move more volunteers into packing the boxes that we’re delivering,” said Curtis.

While there is no cost to the families receiving deliveries, DoorDashers are paid as with any other delivery. Curtis said they can make up to 10 deliveries at one time.

Eligible individuals will be identified by the YMCA; however, if you know someone in need of assistance, you’re encouraged to reach out to Curtis at mcurtis@ymcaocc.org or 814-342-0889.

Curtis said they will start utilizing DoorDash in about two weeks after completing training. To start, he expects the service to reach up to 100 community members, but said that number can grow.

“The impact that this can make is so phenomenal,” said Curtis.