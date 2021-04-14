YMCA hosting food distribution event in Downtown State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program will be conducting a Farmers to Families Food Distribution to both students and community members at no cost, according to a press release.

The event takes place Wednesday, April 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Locust Lane between Beaver and College Avenue.

The Student Anti-Hunger Group of Penn State and Penn State Nutrition Staff will also have items such as snow cones, fruit smoothies and popcorn available that the people attending will be able to take with them in addition to the food distribution.

Additionally, milk will be provided by Undeniably Dairy.

The YMCA said the event is to help people facing food insecurity make sure they have what they need during unprecedented times.

For more information, contact Mel Curtis of the YMCA at mcurtis@ymcaocc.org