YMCA closes due to Coronavirus mitigation orders

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair Regional YMCA announced Thursday afternoon a temporary closure of their facilities due to the new ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions by the Wolf Administration.

The new restirctions that take effect on Saturday, December 12 prohibit any indoor operations at gyms and fitness facilities. The temporary closure is expected to expire on January 4, 2021.

The restrictions will reportedly not affect the YMCA’s Early Learning Center or School Age Child Care programs and will remain open.

