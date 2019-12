LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to PennDOT, the Yankee Dryer Super load vehicle has overheated and is blocking I-80 eastbound lanes between the Lock Haven exit 178 and mile-marker 182.

Officials say crews are working to pull super load to the side to clear a lane and allow traffic to move through on I-80.

There is no time estimate on when lanes will be clear.

Drivers are asked to be patient and follow any detour instructions that are given.