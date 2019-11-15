WWII Vet gets honorary high school diploma more than 70 years after high school

A 94 year old veteran from our area has spent the last few years talking to kids about his experiences in World War II.

He experienced a lot, but there is something that he missed out on by heading to war more than 70 years ago, Thursday night he finally achieved it.

Jim Hand, a World War II veteran and Curwensville native should have been in the high school graduating class of 1943. It took 76 years, but now he’s part of the 2019 graduating class.

“Tonight we’d like to present you with that diploma and thank you for your participation in the war and for being a perfect citizen and great example to our community,” Mary Ann Rafferty, President for Curwensville Area School Board, said.

Thursday night the Curwensville Area School Board gave Jim Hand an honorary high school diploma.

In 1942, 17 year-old hand dropped out of Curwensville Area Junior-Senior High School, to join the navy.

When he came back from the war, he had to go straight to work to support his family.

“I never thought I’d go back to school ya’ know, whenever I got out of service, and here they cared enough to give me a certificate,” Hand, said.

The veteran served four years over seas, including combat in the South Pacific and Japan.

High school history teacher Jennifer Tubbs, says hand’s been speaking to her students every veteran’s day for three years.

“The kids respond to him so well, he just comes across as very honest and very sincere,” Tubbs said.



She thought it was time he was honored with something he sacrificed.

“I really appreciate the Curwensville School for doing what they did on behalf of all veterans,” Hand, said.

Tubbs says she would like to see if Hand can speak at the high school graduation ceremony in the Spring.