WWE Legend Kane comes to Jaffa Shrine Center, February 1st

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine Center will host another Big Time Wrestling event on Saturday, February 1, featuring WWE Wrestler, who is also the Mayor of Knoxville Tennessee, Kane a.k.a. Glen Jacobs.

The Monster Kane will be available to meet and get pictures with before the show, as well as other wrestlers from the local and national scene.

The iconic Jaffa Shrine Center used to be the Central Pennsylvania home of the WWE, back in the old WWF days with legends like Roddy Piper, Billy Graham, Captain Lou Albano, The Bushwackers and even the “Immortal” Hulk Hogan.

For more information on Big Time Wrestling and/or The Jaffa Shrine Center, or for tickets, you can click the links below:

Big Time Wrestling, Tickets

BTW: Facebook Event Page

Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona, Pa