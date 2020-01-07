1  of  22
Closings & Delays
Bedford Area School District Bedford County Technical Center Calvary Christian Academy, Huntingdon Chestnut Ridge School District Everett Area School District Hope for Hyndman Charter School Huntingdon Area Middle School/Pre-K Huntingdon Head Start Juniata Valley Pre-K Juniata Valley School District Mapleton Head Start Mount Union Area School District Mount Union Head Start New Day Charter School Orbisonia Head Start Shirley Township Pre-K Smithfield Pre K Southern Huntingdon County School District Southern Huntingdon Head Start Southern Huntingdon Pre K St. Michael's Bingo Tussey Mountain School District

WWE Legend Kane comes to Jaffa Shrine Center, February 1st

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine Center will host another Big Time Wrestling event on Saturday, February 1, featuring WWE Wrestler, who is also the Mayor of Knoxville Tennessee, Kane a.k.a. Glen Jacobs.

The Monster Kane will be available to meet and get pictures with before the show, as well as other wrestlers from the local and national scene.

The iconic Jaffa Shrine Center used to be the Central Pennsylvania home of the WWE, back in the old WWF days with legends like Roddy Piper, Billy Graham, Captain Lou Albano, The Bushwackers and even the “Immortal” Hulk Hogan.

For more information on Big Time Wrestling and/or The Jaffa Shrine Center, or for tickets, you can click the links below:

Big Time Wrestling, Tickets

BTW: Facebook Event Page

Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona, Pa

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss