(WTAJ) —Throughout March, WTAJ introduced you to incredible women making a huge impact in Central Pennsylvania as part of Nexstar’s 2022 Remarkable Women contest.



Melanie Henry has been selected as the winner and will represent Central Pennsylvania for Nexstar’s National Remarkable Women contest. Over the last decade, Melanie has raised at least $125,000 for local charities by hosting numerous car shows throughout our region.

“It means so so much and none of this would be possible without all of my family and friends,” Melanie said. “This means so much…I can’t put it into words. I just wanna keep doing more.”

Melanie has received a $100,000 check to go to the charity of her choice.



