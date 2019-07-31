WTAJ’ repairing antenna

(WTAJ) — Recently antenna users may be having some problems viewing our signal.

That’s because our engineers, along with several other crews, have been working around the clock making upgrades at our transmitter site.

In this video, you can see the old antenna being lowered to the ground.

They’re now in the process of installing a new transmitting antenna that will deliver a new signal to viewers.

We got an update from our engineers to see how much longer this will take.

“Timeline at this point should be midnight Thursday – Friday we should be on the new frequency and Friday morning if antenna viewers are not receiving us they may need to rescan their television sets,” said Chet Lockard: WTAJ’s Assistant Chief Engineer.

The FCC is requiring this new transmitter and antenna to be installed.