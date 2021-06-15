WTAJ to help Altoona Community Theatre for Nexstar Founder’s Day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – WTAJ’s parent company, Nexstar is celebrating the 25th annual Founder’s Day of Caring on June 17th. This year, Altoona Community Theatre has been selected as the organization which WTAJ staff member will volunteer their time. Since the theatre’s season of live performances begins in September, theatre officials are grateful for the assistance.

Director of Operations, Tara Enedy, says help is needed organizing the basement and wardrobe room. Since the building was constructed in 1905, she also says the walls will need repair work.

After a year without live performances, patrons are looking forward to attending live shows again. “We did a survey and people were really missing live theatre and live events. We just got some great comments about we missed the theatre. We’re really looking forward to them,” Enedy said.

The Altoona Community Theatre is always looking for volunteers. You can sign up, by visiting: https://altoonacommunitytheatre.com/