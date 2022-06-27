BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Come watch the fireworks at DelGrosso’s Park during their annual Summer Thunder Independence Day celebration.

WTAJ will be broadcasting the firework display live on-air and online in the player above. The pre-show will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4.

This year’s theme is “Delgrosso’s 75th Anniversary.” Fireworks are scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. with a musical preshow starting at 9 p.m.

Laguna Splash park will be open from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. but the food stands will remain open till 10 p.m. Rides and food stands open at 12 p.m. but will be closed during the firework show and only select rides will be open afterward.

DelGrosso’s Park said that Summer Thunder Hours and Operation of Rides and Water Park Attractions are subject to change depending on weather conditions, crowd conditions, staffing changes or unexpected maintenance issues.

Delgrosso’s Park also wants drivers to be aware of traffic changes that will be coming for the July 4 celebration. The following traffic patterns are expected to take place at 10:30 p.m after the firework show:

Motorists Parked In the Main Parking Lot for DelGrosso’s Park – Traffic from the main lot will be directed to the right to head north towards Tyrone and the Tipton/Grazierville Exit 45 to I-99. There will be two lanes of traffic running north towards Tyrone and the I-99 Interchange.

– Traffic from the main lot will be directed to the right to head north towards Tyrone and the Tipton/Grazierville Exit 45 to I-99. There will be two lanes of traffic running north towards Tyrone and the I-99 Interchange. Traffic Traveling South on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard – Drivers will be directed to turn right at Tipton Road. Drivers will not be permitted to travel South on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard past DelGrosso’s Park.

– Drivers will be directed to turn right at Tipton Road. Drivers will not be permitted to travel South on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard past DelGrosso’s Park. Motorists Parked in the DelGrosso Foods Lawn/Or Parked Along East Pleasant Valley Boulevard – You will be directed to Exit south using East Pleasant Valley Boulevard to head towards Bellwood and Exit 41 to I-99.

– You will be directed to Exit south using East Pleasant Valley Boulevard to head towards Bellwood and Exit 41 to I-99. All Traffic Parked South of the River Road Intersection – Drivers will not be permitted to travel North on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard past DelGrosso’s Park. Drivers will be directed to turn left onto River Road.

– Drivers will not be permitted to travel North on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard past DelGrosso’s Park. Drivers will be directed to turn left onto River Road. Traffic Traveling from River Road– Traffic from River Road will be directed right using East Pleasant Valley Boulevard to head towards Bellwood and Exit 41 to I-99. Traffic will not be able to reach DelGrosso’s Park from River Road.

More information can be found on DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash website.