WTAJ Previews the Race for Centre County Prothonotary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Less than one week away from Election Day, WTAJ is previewing a race in Centre County for a position that is not always in the limelight: prothonotary.

The prothonotary is the permanent record keeper of the county court system. They’re in charge of filing documents, jury selection, and opening court proceedings (among other duties).

This year, two new candidates are on the ballot for prothonotary: Jeremy Breon and Patrick Miller.

Breon, who’s running as a Democrat, currently works as the First Deputy Prothonotary for Centre Co.

“Daily I’m responsible for working at our front counter, so I have interactions with helping people fill out legal documents. I bring eight years of working with people, solving problems, and in this particular office, problem solving is one of the key things that we do.” Breon said.

He added: “I understand which agencies we need to work with to be able to solve the issues for the residents of Centre County.”

Miller, who’s running as a Republican, graduated this past spring with a Law Degree from Penn State University. He currently works at PSU as a Post Doctoral Scholar, completing research on technology in the legal system and looking into how to improve legal education.

“I’ve worked as a deputy sheriff. I’ve worked with prothonotary offices in the past. I’ve worked in law enforcement… so I have that background,” Miller said.

When asked what distinguishes him as a candidate, Miller replied: “I think one of the most important things is bringing a fresh set of eyes to the position. To look at all the procedures, and operations of the office and keeping with the vision of the goal of looking out for the people of Centre County.”

When asked the same question, Breon said: “I have worked in the office and I understand what is necessary to be able to retain it for the residents of Centre County.”

He added: “The legal forms that we have in the office are very complicated, and they need someone with experience to be able to help fill out those documents and in addition to that, using our system to find the documents in Centre County requires experience.”

Miller says he’d bring a new perspective to the position.

“I want to go in there, work for the people of Centre County and look for areas to improve and cut costs,” he said.

Miller continued: “You don’t want an office to become stagnant for too long without a fresh set of eyes looking at what’s going on.”

Miller says he has the experience needed to help Centre Co. residents

“A lot of the confusing situations, a lot of the problems that people run into going that office, I already understand all that… and I’m always willing to learn more,” he said.

When asked about experience, Breon said: “I am ready to serve the people of Centre County on day one.”

Breon added: “The scope of what we do goes beyond just filing… we have reports that are due to the state, you have to know how to fill those reports out. In addition to that, you need to know the role the prothonotary’s office plays in jury selection, making sure the court functions appropriately and properly.”

Voters, regardless of party registration, can vote for either candidate this upcoming Election Day.