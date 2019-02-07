1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATE: Coroner releases statement on Nalani Johnson, retracts homicide, other causes Police: Armed men approached Clearfield County home, shot 2 dogs after threatening a woman
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

WTAJ ORIGINALS: Theater tackles mental health issues in latest performance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A theater in Clearfield County hopes to shed some light on mental health issues.

The Reitz Theater in DuBois is putting on Next to Normal.

It’s a modern musical that tackles the stigma of mental health.

“It’s not your mother’s musical, everyone likes Oklahoma and Sound of Music, all those old standards of toe-tapping, but this one really makes you think,” director Jason Valentine said.

The musical focuses on the Goodman family and the effects bipolar disorder has on them.

“The music’s great, it’s very upbeat and energetic and even the musical in itself is raw and energetic,” Amanda Braunns, who plays Diana Goodman said.

Tickets are $15.  They can be purchased online here, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or at the door.

Performance dates:

Friday and Saturday, February 8 and 9, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday, February 14-16, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss