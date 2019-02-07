WTAJ ORIGINALS: Theater tackles mental health issues in latest performance

A theater in Clearfield County hopes to shed some light on mental health issues.

The Reitz Theater in DuBois is putting on Next to Normal.

It’s a modern musical that tackles the stigma of mental health.

“It’s not your mother’s musical, everyone likes Oklahoma and Sound of Music, all those old standards of toe-tapping, but this one really makes you think,” director Jason Valentine said.

The musical focuses on the Goodman family and the effects bipolar disorder has on them.

“The music’s great, it’s very upbeat and energetic and even the musical in itself is raw and energetic,” Amanda Braunns, who plays Diana Goodman said.

Tickets are $15. They can be purchased online here, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or at the door.

Performance dates:

Friday and Saturday, February 8 and 9, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday, February 14-16, 7:30 p.m.