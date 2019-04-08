WTAJ Originals: Super Mega Fun Day is almost here

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a long, cold winter, Altoona’s Super Mega Fun Day, or weekend, encourages families to get out of the house and into their community.

“I just think its really important for kids to have activities to keep them entertained and keep them out of trouble,” said Sara Ebersole, Children’s Activities Supervisor, Altoona Library.

Seven local organizations are involved in next weekend’s family event, including the Altoona library, quaint corner, the railroad museum, and the Altoona Curve.

We all work together very close because we’re all in it together. We’re all in to add extra value into what kind of community that we can provide to the citizens of Blair county. -Derek Martin, GM – Altoona Curve

Tickets are $10 per person. Families that go to three venues throughout the weekend get 50 percent off their frozen treat from Sweet Frog in Altoona.

And the Altoona Curve is offering buy one ticket, get the second free for their home opener weekend.

“This is what we’re all about. Getting as involved as we can in the community and the community supports us all throughout the season and just one of our ways to give back to the community,” said Derek Martin

You can buy tickets at the Altoona Area School District public relations office, Quaint Corner, and the Railroad Museum.

All proceeds for the event will go toward keeping these community organizations up and running for more Super Mega Fun Days.

