WTAJ Originals: Remembering a local EMT

Today the Karthaus Community said goodbye to an EMT who served the Clearfield County town as a volunteer for 31 years.

The Karthaus community said today was a celebration of life for Sue Hoffman, who passed away Thursday from cancer, at the age of 71, because she was more than an EMT, she was a community servant with a big heart.

William Narehood is the Captain of Operations for Karthaus Ambulance Service. He worked worked with Sue the last six years and says she is what inspired him volunteer his time to help people.

“I had gotten sick myself and the first face I saw, I had gotten unconscious and it was Sue, and she’s kind of the reason I got into EMS,” said Narehood.

Herb Maney is a cousin of John, Sue’s husband. He says when Sue came to the Karthaus Ambulance Service, their funding situation wasn’t great. She started fundraisers and helped turned the finances around.

He says she saved many lives here and comforted many people while they waited for more help.

“Very very compassionate,” said Maney. “When she had an ambulance call she would soothe the patient tremendously. Just a tremendously soothing person. Even though it maybe a very serious incident she could calm the patient and give them support to help them make it to the trauma center.”

Sue would have celebrated her 50th anniversary with her husband, John, this July.