WTAJ Originals: Penn State students look to colonize Mars in NASA contest

UNIVERSITY PARK, CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ), Can humans live on Mars? That’s a question a group of Penn State students and staff are looking to answer.

They are in NASA as a competition to create a 3-D printed habitat where humans can live on the red planet.

They’ve been working on the project for over two years now, and are the only university team in the competition.

A key challenge they’re facing is creating robots to build the habitat.

“We have to design something that can actually be printed by the robots, so part of what we’ve been doing is, what kinds of things are printable by robots, what angle can the roofs have… how thick do the walls need to be,” said Sven Bilen, Penn State professor of engineering.

