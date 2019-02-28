WTAJ Originals: Park renovations on track

A historic local park, dormant for two years, is on the way back. Park officials say that renovations announced last fall for Lakemont Park are underway now.

Under the plans unveiled by the owners, the park will step away from theme park entertainment and instead focus on outdoor recreation and special events. You’ll be able to get your first glimpse of the new miniature golf course, and other attractions, on memorial day weekend.

“We are on track to reopen so, hopefully, they’ll be excited to come out and see us again,” says Chris Harpster, Assistant Manager at Lakemont Park.

Harpster adds that as part of its new emphasis on recreational activities, the park will host the Blair Central Recreation Commission’s basketball team. The park is also working with the Blair Regional YMCA to host a volleyball team.