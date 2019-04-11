WTAJ Originals: Local high school student interviews a PA Senator

While going through the college application process, Hollidaysburg High graduating senior Rami Alkhafaji saw an issue with tuition for future education.

“Then I started thinking ‘how can I change something?'” Rami said.

He reached out to several Senators about his concerns and heard back from Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey.

“I feel like a lot of people feel kind of left out of politics but really you’d be surprised if you were to actually be in contact with them. They’re really receptive to that,” Rami said.

Before meeting with Senator Casey, Rami wanted to send out a survey to his peers about their opinions on topics like school safety and college tuition.

He came to me beforehand and just said ‘hey is that okay?’ and I said absolutely. What a great opportunity that he even looked for the opportunity on his own. -Maureen Letcher, Principal, Hollidaysburg High School

Rami says it was essential to have that data with him when he went to the nation’s Capitol.

“I wanted to take their voice to D.C. and discuss it with the Senator,” Rami said.

The two finally met on Tuesday. Rami hopes to meet with Senator Pat Toomey as well in the near future.

And as for if he sees a future on Capitol Hill: