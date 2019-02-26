WTAJ Originals: Curve announce 2019 promotions

With the start of baseball season just around the corner, the Altoona Curve announced the new and exciting things coming this year, as well as which events are making a return.

Fan favorites like Thirsty Thursday and fireworks displays are also coming back.

“We took every fireworks last year, and we themed them out to various things. We’re doing that again in 2019 with over 20 fireworks shows,” Altoona Curve’s Director of Marketing Mike Kessling said. “It’s one of the things that fans like, I think we like. It’s very special, with the curve and fireworks, so 2019 will be no different, and we’ll have plenty of those for fans to enjoy. “

The team also announced this season’s charity events like the seven-game name change to the “Allegheny Yinzers” for the Roberto Clemente Foundation and The Game of Hope for the American Cancer Society.

“That’s what we want: to be a part of in the community,” Altoona Curve General Manager Derek Martin said. “Whenever you’re looking at new things, we look at that, but we also look at what is going on under our noses right here in Blair County. We have a great stage to help people share a message, and every day it changes. It all depends on what’s going around in the area.”

If you’re interested in attending any of the Curve’s game or you want more information about their promotional schedule, visit their website, altoonacurve.com.